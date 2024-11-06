Jake Tapper cannot hide his shock when he learns just how bad Kamala performed compared to Biden: 'Holy smokes'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper could not hide his astonishment when he learned that Vice President Kamala Harris badly underperformed compared to President Joe Biden four years ago.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning — after Donald Trump had already won Pennsylvania and sealed his path to victory — Tapper sought to better understand why Harris lost, asking CNN chief national correspondent John King if Harris was overperforming in any areas of the country compared to Biden in 2020.

Harris' dismal performance is raising an ironic question: Would Biden have been more competitive than Harris?

King then showed Tapper hard data showing that Harris was not outperforming Biden statewide in any state.

"Holy smokes!" Tapper reacted, according to a clip of their exchange. "Literally nothing?!"

"Literally nothing," King confirmed.

Next, King showed Tapper counties where Harris had overperformed by 3% or more compared to Biden in 2020. At the time, only 58 counties in the entire country could be included in that tally.

For their part, Tapper and King believe he would not have been.

"I don't want to be disrespectful to the president of the United States," King began. "The vice president of the United States looks like she's about to lose the presidential election. She was campaigning vigorously from the second she got the nomination until the votes counted today. Is there any evidence on the table that the president of the United States could do half of what she did?"

"No," Tapper responded.

"A third of what she did?" King added.

"No," Tapper affirmed.

Trump's historic overperformance and a national red shift are two of the key reasons why he is headed back to the White House.

Trump, in fact, improved on his 2020 margins in more than 2,300 counties across America, while his margins decreased in fewer than 250, according to New York Times analysis.

