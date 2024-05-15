'This is horrible news for American consumers': Democrat Jared Polis slams Biden's massive tariffs on products made in China

President Joe Biden is moving to massively increase tariffs on various goods made in China and has announced a whopping 100% tariff on electric vehicles made in that country.

"To encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices regarding technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, the President is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products," a White House press release states.

But the president's move has earned pushback from Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

'Tariffs are a direct, regressive tax on Americans and this tax increase will hit every family.'

"I just imposed a series of tariffs on goods made in China: 25% on steel and aluminum, 50% on semiconductors, 100% on EVs, And 50% on solar panels. China is determined to dominate these industries. I'm determined to ensure America leads the world in them," a tweet on the @POTUS X account reads.

In response to the post, Polis tweeted, "This is horrible news for American consumers and a major setback for clean energy. Tariffs are a direct, regressive tax on Americans and this tax increase will hit every family."

In 2019, Biden said that Iowa farmers were "crushed" by then-President Donald Trump's "tariff war" with the nation of China.

"Biden railed against tariffs on China when Trump put them in place. Now he just put tariffs on China to try and save his failing campaign. He has no principles whatsoever," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio asserted that the U.S. should go even further. "Tariffs are not enough. We need to ban Chinese EVs from the US. Period," he declared in a post on X.

