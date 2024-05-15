Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'This is horrible news for American consumers': Democrat Jared Polis slams Biden's massive tariffs on products made in China
May 14, 2024
In the past, Biden criticized Trump on tariffs.
President Joe Biden is moving to massively increase tariffs on various goods made in China and has announced a whopping 100% tariff on electric vehicles made in that country.
"To encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices regarding technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, the President is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products," a White House press release states.
But the president's move has earned pushback from Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
'Tariffs are a direct, regressive tax on Americans and this tax increase will hit every family.'
"I just imposed a series of tariffs on goods made in China: 25% on steel and aluminum, 50% on semiconductors, 100% on EVs, And 50% on solar panels. China is determined to dominate these industries. I'm determined to ensure America leads the world in them," a tweet on the @POTUS X account reads.
In response to the post, Polis tweeted, "This is horrible news for American consumers and a major setback for clean energy. Tariffs are a direct, regressive tax on Americans and this tax increase will hit every family."
In 2019, Biden said that Iowa farmers were "crushed" by then-President Donald Trump's "tariff war" with the nation of China.
"Biden railed against tariffs on China when Trump put them in place. Now he just put tariffs on China to try and save his failing campaign. He has no principles whatsoever," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado tweeted.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio asserted that the U.S. should go even further. "Tariffs are not enough. We need to ban Chinese EVs from the US. Period," he declared in a post on X.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.