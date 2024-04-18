'We've already put the insurance claim in': Jason Kelce explains how he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili

Super Bowl winner Jason Kelce lost his Super Bowl ring in a kiddie pool filled with a concoction of chili, spaghetti, and more during an obstacle course competition. He added that he's filed an insurance claim for the "hunk of metal."

Kelce, along with his brother and fellow Super Bowl champion, Travis, explained on their "New Heights" podcast how they hosted a game show during a live performance of the podcast in Cincinnati.

The brothers put on the "Lombaby Games," an obstacle course competition that put student athletes up against academic students for a series of events. One of the events involved contestants diving into pools of chili, Travis Kelce explained. Jason Kelce corrected his brother regarding the pools' contents.

"This is actually technically a three-way. It's not just Skyland chili. There's spaghetti in there, cheese. ... Folks, the video does not do justice to just how disgusting this was."

"Mixed into that chili there were socks with some make-believe rings, and then there was actually only one real ring in there, which was my Super Bowl ring, but there was another kind of like replica Super Bowl ring," Jason Kelce recalled. "There were two Super Bowl-esque rings that they had to try and find, one in each pool."

The now-retired Philadelphia Eagle explained that while the game was drawn up because he "continuously" loses his Super Bowl ring, his team was unable to find it after the game's conclusion.

"Searching through the chili to try and find the sock that had my Super Bowl ring in it ... we have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati, tri-state area," he prophesied. "I didn't think that would happen."

His younger brother playfully mocked him in disappointment.

"What did you expect to happen?" Travis asked.



"I thought that we would just go in the pool and get the ring afterwards," Jason replied. "The only thing I can think of is, at some point, the sock got kicked out of the three-way, and it made its way out of the pool and that it was thrown away in some shape or form. The Super Bowl ring is officially gone. We've already put the insurance claim in, which I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they'll cover that."

"100% they're going to, especially if you're going to tell the entire world how you lost it," Travis, baffled, retorted.



The two then argued whether or not it was a reasonable excuse to have lost the ring in the vat of chili, with Jason saying that it "doesn't matter" where he puts his ring as long as he "knows where it's at."

In the end, Jason Kelce said he thinks he should be able to have another ring made — which he described as "just a hunk of metal" — while learning at the same time that a metal detector doesn't work with the Skyline brand of chili because it has "traces of iron within the chili itself."

"Kids, if you're watching at home, do not do what Jason's doing. Don't do this," Travis warned.

