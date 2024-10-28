Jeff Bezos wants the Washington Post to shake up its opinion section

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is reportedly pressuring the leaders at the Washington Post to hire writers with different viewpoints for its radically liberal opinion section.

In fact, he wants conservatives to contribute as well. According to the New York Times:

Mr. Bezos has told others involved with The Post that he is interested in expanding The Post’s audience among conservatives, according to a person familiar with the matter. He has appointed Mr. Lewis — a chief executive who previously worked at the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal — and has informed Mr. Lewis that he wants more conservative writers on the opinion section, the person said.

The new push comes amid the paper's decision not to endorse any presidential candidate for this election despite its heavy slant against former President Donald Trump. The Post will also not be making any endorsements for president in the future.

'The way democracy dies in darkness is if journalism is left to die in cowardice.'

The New York Times reported that Bezos told CEO Will Lewis and opinions editor David Shipley to end the endorsements. A spokeswoman for the Post said, "This was a Washington Post decision to not endorse, and I would refer you to the publisher’s statement in full."

The Post's decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president sparked intense backlash both from outside and inside the liberal paper. Subscribers canceled their memberships, prompting some reporters to beg readers to reconsider. Critics say the lack of support for Harris means the WaPo tagline of "Democracy Dies In Darkness," launched under Trump, is nothing more than a virtue signal. Conservatives have long pointed out the melodrama of such a motto.

"This is cowardice, with democracy as its casualty. @realdonaldtrump will see this as an invitation to further intimidate owner @jeffbezos (and others). Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage," said Martin Baron, the former editor for the Post.

"It’s not too late for The Post to express its editorial view of the priorities, relative values and principles at stake in this highly consequential election. Will it do so? An 'independent' news organization, which Lewis extolled, does not mean silent. As misinformation, confusion, dissonance, anxiety and anger spread through America, The Washington Post must be a beacon. The way democracy dies in darkness is if journalism is left to die in cowardice," wrote Post columnist Karen Attiah.

The decision has prompted speculation that Bezos is either hedging his bets that Trump will win next week's election or trying to make the newspaper profitable by not being so one-sided in support of Democrats.

