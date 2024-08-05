Arizona AG says former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has agreed to cooperate in 'fake elector' case from 2020 election

The Arizona attorney general said in a press release that former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis has agreed to cooperate in the "fake elector" investigation in exchange for charges being dropped against her.

"This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case. I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution," said Attorney General Kris Mayes in the statement.

'No conservative should support this.'

In April, the attorney general's office announced that it had obtained indictments against 18 Republican figures who had participated in the alleged 2020 scheme to claim themselves as the true electors and help keep former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Among those indicted were former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Ellis had been indicted on nine felonies including fraud, forgery, and conspiracy.

"As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined – it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law," Mayes concluded.

Trump is named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Arizona indictment.

Mayes accused the 18 figures of trying to undermine voters' rights in her April statement.

"The scheme, had it succeeded, would have deprived Arizona's voters of their right to have their votes counted for their chosen president," Mayes wrote. "It effectively would have made their right to vote meaningless."

Ellis pleaded guilty in October to one felony charge in Georgia related to the election and has been disbarred from practicing law in Colorado for three years.

More recently, Ellis criticized the Republican Party for watering down the party position on abortion.

"The Republican Party platform has always advocated FOR life, not ducked the issue hiding behind federalism," wrote Ellis. "No conservative should support this."

