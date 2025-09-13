Jenny Boelter files for divorce from Minnesota assassination suspect Vance Boelter

Jenny Lynne Boelter, the wife of political assassination suspect Vance Luther Boelter, has filed for divorce in Sibley County, Minnesota.

According to Minnesota court records, Jenny Boelter, 51, of Green Isle, Minn., filed suit for divorce on Aug. 29. She is represented by family law attorney Maury Beaulier. Vance Boelter is listed on the case docket as a self-represented litigant.

Beaulier told Blaze News that Jenny Boelter “will not be making a further statement.”

‘We are appalled and horrified by what occurred.’

Both of the Boelters filed a motion and stipulation to seal all of the case records. Sibley County District Court Judge Amber Donley issued an order to that effect on Sept. 2.

The suit is listed as “dissolution with children.” The Boelters have five children, four of whom have reached adulthood.

Vance Boelter, 58, faces a slew of federal and state murder-related charges from the June 14 assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park), her husband, Mark Hortman, and their golden retriever, Gilbert.

He also faces attempted murder charges for the shooting and grievous wounding of state Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter, Hope Hoffman.

Vance and Jennifer (Doskocil) Boelter were married on Oct. 4, 1997. They have five children. Jenny Boelter/Facebook

A Minnesota grand jury on Aug. 14 indicted Vance Boelter on eight criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder, impersonating a police officer, and felony cruelty to an animal.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to six federal grand jury charges that include stalking, murder, attempted murder, and firearms offenses related to the other felonies. Boelter could face the death penalty for the federal murder charge. He will be in federal court in November for a status conference.

Vance Boelter is being held for trial at the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, Minn. Hennepin County set his bail at $5 million on the state charges. He won’t face state prosecution until the federal charges are resolved.

The Boelters were married in October 1997. The family moved around quite a bit with Vance Boelter’s numerous jobs in the food-processing industry. They lived in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, according to property records.

The Boelters were partners in nonprofit charitable and religious ventures, including Revoformation Ministries Inc. and You Give Them Something to Eat Inc. They were also part of a partnership that owned Red Lion Group, a company dedicated to increasing locally grown food supplies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The other partners are the Rev. Mcnay Nkashama and his wife, Nathalie, according to documents obtained by Blaze News.

The Boelters attempted to establish a security company in 1999 and again in 2018. The more recent business, Praetorian Guard Security Services LLC, invested in equipment, including decommissioned police vehicles, but the business never got off the ground. Jenny Boelter was listed on the company website as president and CEO of Praetorian Guard, and Vance Boelter was named as director of security patrols.

One of the Praetorian Guard vehicles, a 2015 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, was allegedly used to shuttle Vance Boelter to the homes of four Democratic Minnesota state legislators on June 14. Prosecutors said Boelter’s plan was to murder the lawmakers. Boelter has said he planned only to make citizen arrests but that plan went horribly wrong. The vehicle was originally owned by the Osceola Police Department in Polk County, Wis., according to title records.

The stuff of nightmares: Vance Luther Boelter allegedly sought to kill 4 Minnesota lawmakers in the overnight hours on June 14, 2025. Photos by FBI and Liz Collin/Alpha News

The suspect’s first stop just after 2 a.m. on June 14 was the Hoffman home in Champlin. According to Hennepin County prosecutors, the senator and his wife were able to push Vance Boelter out of the front entry of the home and close the door. He then allegedly fired at least nine shots through the door, striking the senator nine times and causing eight bullet wounds to Yvette Hoffman.

In an interview with Blaze News from behind bars, Boelter claimed he opened fire on the Hoffmans only because they placed hands on him and he feared losing control of his weapon. Boelter said he had no intention of shooting anyone on June 14.

‘There’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy.’

After finding his second alleged target in Maple Grove was not at home and being scared off from his third target by a New Hope Police Department squad car, Boelter allegedly drove to Brooklyn Park and the home of the Hortmans, the FBI said.

He was at the front door speaking to Mark Hortman when Brooklyn Park police drove up about 3:30 a.m., prosecutors said. Boelter then shot Mark Hortman, forced his way inside the home, and gunned down Melissa Hortman and the family dog, prosecutors said.

Boelter allegedly texted his wife and children about three hours after the murders and said, “Dad went to war last night.” In a separate text to Jenny Boelter, Vance Boelter apologized for creating the mayhem the family was about to face, police said.

“Words are not gonna explain how sorry I am for this situation,” Boelter wrote, according to the FBI. “... There’s gonna be some people coming to the house armed and trigger-happy and I don’t want you guys around.”

The FBI said Jenny Boelter took the children and fled the family home at her husband’s suggestion. Police were tracking her vehicle. Reached by phone, Jenny Boelter agreed to pull over and wait for law enforcement near Onamia, Minn.

She gave police permission to search the family vehicle and her cell phone. In the vehicle, police found two handguns, ammunition, passports, and about $10,000 in cash. She was not detained and has not been charged in the case.

Jenny Boelter retained the Halberg Criminal Defense law firm. On June 26, she released a statement saying she was “absolutely shocked, heartbroken, and completely blindsided” by the shooting rampage.

“It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith. We are appalled and horrified by what occurred and our hearts are incredibly heavy for the victims of this unfathomable tragedy.”

