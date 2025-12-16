Influencer exposes frightening terms of service at new Netflix attraction: 'The right to AI-generate you'

Netflix says it may depict or portray your child's likeness if you visit one of its venues.

The scary terms of service come from Netflix House, a new "free to enter" destination that has popped up in Dallas and Philadelphia simultaneously.

'Our likeness is one of the only things we have left in the age of AI.'

Netflix House is described as a "first-of-its-kind, permanent, year-round home" for Netflix-themed games, experiences, and merch. While fans can enter for free, it may cost them perpetual rights to their name, image, and likeness if Netflix has its way.

In a viral video, content creator Rebecca Caplinger explained the frightening terms that Netflix listed on its help page for the venues. Therein Netflix notifies attendees that even their children will lose their NIL rights.

"When you visit Netflix House, we may photograph, record, depict, or otherwise capture the name, image, voice, or likeness of you, or in the case of parents or guardians, of any minor ('your child'), as you engage with the Experiences, and/or other content offered within Netflix House," the terms read.

The legal statement continues, stating that "anyone" authorized by Netflix affiliates will gain "irrevocable, perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive right to photograph, record, depict, and/or portray you or your child" as well as use their "simulated likeness, name, image, photograph, voice, and actions, in connection with Netflix House operations (including, by way of example, for security or analytical purposes)."

Not only do Netflix House's rules allegedly give Netflix ownership of content featuring you, it notes that any "user generated content" taken inside the venue still relinquishes its copyrights to Netflix perpetually and remains "non-exclusive" and "royalty-free" while having irrevocable licensing.

Caplinger noted that she first saw the terms of service in a TikTok video and had to check it out for herself.

"It's real, and it's worse than I thought it was," Caplinger said, as she revealed she has a background in criminal justice and security.



"I don't like what they're doing. ... When you walk in there, you're giving them everything," she added. "And you're giving them the right to AI-generate you."

"Parents should be f**king pissed," Caplinger told Blaze News. "I am concerned that a lot of parents do not care about child safety online ... hopefully it's just a wake-up call."

"I don't think that any company or corporation should be trying to buy out your likeness, I think that it's a bigger ploy," the New Jersey resident went on.

She concluded, "Our likeness is one of the only things we have left in the age of AI, our human behavior. So basically you're selling your human behavior to a robot."

Blaze News reached out to Netflix to ask about customer concerns and whether or not it believes that simply entering a venue should mean people hand over their NIL licensing.

Netflix did not respond to the request for comment.

