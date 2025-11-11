Jimmy Kimmel's wife has cut off family members over Trump: 'We're not aligned anymore'

The public feud between the president of the United States and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel led to Kimmel's wife distancing from pro-Trump family members.

Molly McNearney is a writer on the show and is Kimmel's wife. She made the comments while a guest on the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast.

'It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man.'

McNearney said that she felt family members who supported Trump were a personal insult to her.

"I personalize everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I'm immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put him in power. And it's really hard," she said.

She also said she had "sympathy" for relatives who are "deliberately being misinformed every day," but added that "it hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man."

McNearney said she had tried to persuade her relatives against voting for Trump.

"I've definitely pulled in closer with the family that I feel more aligned with. And I hate that this has happened," she said.

"Part of me goes, 'Don't let politics get in the way.' But to me, this isn't politics. It's truly values. And we just were not aligned anymore," she continued.

She added, "To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family."

She also recalled the moment she and her husband went home to tell their children that Kimmel's show had been canceled.

"Our daughter immediately burst into tears. And she said, 'I'll sell my Labubus,'" McNearney recalled.

