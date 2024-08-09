Joe Rogan denies officially endorsing RFK Jr. after backlash

Podcast host Joe Rogan clarified on X that he did not officially endorse Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his supportive words received backlash from fans of former President Donald Trump.

"That's politics. They do it on the left. They do it on the right. They gaslight you, they manipulate you. They promote narratives," Rogan said in the clip that sparked the outrage. "The only one who's not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I am a fan [of RFK Jr]. He's the only one that makes sense to me. He doesn't attack people. He attacks actions and ideas. He’s much more reasonable and intelligent."

"For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFK [Jr.] as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world," Rogan said on Friday.

"I also think Trump raising his fist and saying 'fight!' after getting shot is one of the most American f***ing things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from," he added.

'Petty, stupid, overly emotional, shooting yourself in the foot just to prove a point.'

Kennedy did share the clip on his X account and thanked Rogan for being a "legitimate" guy because, "This election is not about left vs. right. It's about Americans of goodwill coming together to end the tyranny of corruption in our system – so that we once again have a government and economy that works for all people. Let's do this."

The initial response to Rogan's misunderstood "endorsement" of Kennedy has prompted some conservative commentators to say it was counterproductive during a critical time in the election.

"The right wing accounts attacking him and disowning him today for saying nice things about RFK Jr are acting foolishly at best. You don’t turn on a guy who has been, is, and could continue to be a huge asset to you and your movement just because he didn’t endorse Trump. That is strategically insane. Petty, stupid, overly emotional, shooting yourself in the foot just to prove a point," Daily Wire host Matt Walsh said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!