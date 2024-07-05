'Locks up like Windows 95': Joe Rogan lays into Biden, underscoring that he's been a punch line for decades

Various liberal media outfits and Democratic donors have abandoned the pretense that President Joe Biden is mentally equipped to serve another full term. Amidst the growing acknowledgment of Biden's decrepitude, some supporters have leaned on the characterization of the 81-year-old Democrat as a truth-telling candidate of integrity.

Although happy to see the Biden competency narrative crumble, Joe Rogan and leftist YouTube personality Jimmy Dore are just as critical of the new Biden integrity narrative.

In the July 4 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the titular host quipped that during the debate, Biden "locks up like Windows 95, stammers for 15 seconds, and then says, 'We beat Medicare.'"

Rogan's remarks at Biden's expense prompted Dore to attack recent revisionism about the president's character.

"No one's ever f***ing loved Joe Biden. He's always been a joke and a punch line," said Dore. "And this idea that somehow it's Joe Biden's integrity and truth-telling against Donald Trump — 'He lied, lied.' The first time Joe Biden ran for president, he had to drop out because he got exposed for being a pathological liar."

"He said he graduated at the top of his class. He graduated at the bottom," continued Dore. "He said he had three majors. ... He said he was chosen as the most outstanding ... no. It was all lies. And then he got caught plagiarizing — not only just their speeches but like their life story."

Biden launched his 1988 presidential campaign in June 1987. He claimed that he graduated in the top half of his class in law school; that he had attended law school at Syracuse University on a full academic scholarship; that he had been named the outstanding student in the political science department as an undergraduate at the University of Delaware; and that he had graduated from Delaware with three undergraduate degrees.

Biden was later forced to admit that the claims were bogus.

The Washington Post reported at the time that Biden had confirmed in a statement, "As the complete record of my law school career indicates, which I released to the press last week, I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection on this was inaccurate."

Biden had in fact ranked 76th out of a law school class of 85.

At Delaware, he graduated 506th in a class of 688 with a "C" average.

As for this supposed triple degree, he receive a degree with a dual major in history and political science.

In terms of being named an outstanding student, Biden later admitted a professor of the name of David Ingersoll had nominated him — but nothing came of it.

'It was an open mockery that he was a known plagiarist.'

At a press conference in September 1987, Biden also confirmed that he had faced disciplinary action for plagiarism while a freshman in law school. In one instance, he reportedly used five pages from a law review article for a brief he claimed to have written in a legal methods class without crediting the source or using footnotes.

Biden also copped to freely stealing quotes from other politicians, including then-British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

While Biden liberally stole speech elements and quotes from President John F. Kennedy and others, the New York Times noted that "he lifted Mr. Kinnock's closing speech with phrases, gestures and lyrical Welsh syntax intact for his own closing speech at a debate at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 23 — without crediting Mr. Kinnock."

"Who does that?" asked Dore. "He's been a joke, always was a joke."

"Did I ever tell you about 'Joe Biden night' that we used to have at Stitches?" Rogan later asked his guest. "Stitches Comedy Club in 1988, we had 'Joe Biden night.' ... That would mean I would go on stage and do your act and you would go on stage and do my act."

"Because he was a plagiarist," said Dore.

"Exactly," said Rogan. "So we would call it 'Joe Biden night,' and all the comics would go up and do each other's acts."

"It was an open mockery that he was a known plagiarist," added Rogan. "In '88."

"That's why this rehabilitation — it's all because of Trump derangement syndrome," responded Dore. "They have to pretend like Joe Biden's some kind of guy with integrity and dignity instead of, you know, the horrible criminal, anti-worker guy that he's been his whole life."

