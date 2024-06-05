Fox News anchor embarrasses Biden campaign after they accuse him of spreading 'blatant lie'

Fox News anchor John Roberts is fighting back after the Biden campaign accused him of spreading a "blatant lie."

The Biden campaign loves to remind voters that President Joe Biden instituted a $35 price cap on insulin for Americans on Medicare. But this week, Roberts undercut the Biden campaign's message and reminded Fox News viewers that it was then-President Donald Trump who first instituted the $35 price cap in 2020.

'There are receipts to dispute the Biden campaign's claim about what I said.'

"Maybe I'm misremembering that, but I think it kind of already happened," Roberts said.

On Monday, the Biden campaign claimed that Roberts lied.

"This is a blatant lie. Trump did not cap insulin costs, President Biden did for seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act," the campaign said. "Trump’s Project 2025 wants to repeal it, which would raise insulin costs for over a million Americans."

As it turns out, the Biden campaign — not Roberts — is guilty of spreading falsehoods.

On Tuesday, Roberts responded to the Biden campaign's accusation.

"There are receipts to dispute the Biden campaign's claim about what I said," Roberts pointed out.

First, Roberts cited a press release from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in May 2020 announcing the Trump policy. The press released explained the Trump policy would "provide Medicare beneficiaries access to a broad set of insulins at a maximum $35 copay for a month’s supply."

Second, Roberts cited Tracey Brown, the then-CEO of the American Diabetes Association, who attended a Rose Garden event announcing Trump's policy. Roberts played a clip of Brown thanking Trump for helping Americans who need insulin. Roberts, moreover, explained that he attended that Rose Garden ceremony.

Third, Roberts cited a Washington Post story that reported on Trump's policy.

The newspaper reported at the time:

The administration has brokered an agreement between insulin manufacturers and some Medicare prescription drug plans that would lower costs for some seniors beginning in 2021 by capping co-pays at $35 for a monthly supply — a figure that administration officials said would lead to roughly a two-thirds drop in out-of-pocket costs and would encourage seniors to continue taking insulin.

Finally, Roberts cited a report from the Rand Corporation, a left-leaning think tank, that praised Trump's program.

"We invited a representative from the Biden campaign to come on the program with us to discuss the issue, but thus far they have made no one available," Roberts concluded.

What Roberts did not include in his response is that another Trump order, Executive Order 13937, was designed to lower insulin costs. Biden later canceled it, then had essentially the same $35 insulin price cap developed by the Trump administration placed in the Inflation Reduction Act.

🔥 Fox News host John Roberts hits back at the Biden campaign after they accuse him of a ‘blatant lie’ over his reporting that Trump capped insulin at $35 a month



After providing the receipts showing it was Trump, not Biden, who capped insulin costs, John adds: "We invited a… pic.twitter.com/PV0Ma1Nnir

— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 4, 2024

