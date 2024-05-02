Tampa Bay coach apologizes for 'an inappropriate analogy' after cries of sexism — says complaints hurt more than playoff loss

Coach Jon Cooper apologized for offending anyone who didn't like his analogy about treating NHL goaltenders softly, as if they were wearing "skirts."

The bench boss for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning said he was sorry for making relatively harmless remarks when he spoke about goals being called back in his team's playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Multiple goals were disallowed due to goalie interference, and Cooper commented on the goals following the team's 6-1 loss that eliminated them from the playoffs.

"If anyone's going to talk about this game they're going to talk about the goals that were taken away," Cooper began. "In this league where goals are a premium and how all we've done is make the rules for more goal scoring, that's what we've done."

"Every year there seems to be something we tweak so more goals can be scored, and that's great. But, there's mandates and the words were to pull a goal off the board it has be unbelievably egregious. That's the standard to pull a goal off the board ... I couldn't find anything remotely egregious," the coach explained.

"Net front battles aren't allowed anymore? The boxing out rules there are like prison rules in the playoffs, but it's not prison rules for the goalies? We might as well put skirts on them then if that's how it's going to be. I mean they have to battle through stuff too."

The throw-away comment did not fall on deaf ears, however, as vapid claims of sexism soon followed.

"Put skirts on them? Wow, that's some kind of misogyny. Coach, you should be better. Gross," one fan responded.

Ian Kennedy, writer for the Hockey News, called Cooper's comments "open sexism" that "just can’t be part of a head coach’s vernacular."

Just a couple days later, Cooper opened a press conference by apologizing for the remarks, and shockingly said the negative responses he received felt even worse than the playoff loss.

As a "massive supporter" of women's hockey, Cooper said, "Quite frankly, it was wrong, and I've got to go explain myself to my [daughters]."

"Anyway, I sincerely apologize to all I offended, it's pained me more than the actual series loss itself," he added.

"Respect that Jon Cooper opened by addressing this. He’s always been great to deal with, so his comment surprised me. Addressing it head on, with sincerity, is the right approach," wrote betting podcaster Rachel Doerrie.



A former professional football player in the CFL, Troy Westwood, gave advice that men should try to be better "dudes."

"Dear cavemen. Jon Cooper is by all accounts a good guy. He made a mistake. He apologized. He, like what all of us should be doing, strives to be a better dude. It’s easy. Try to be a better dude."



