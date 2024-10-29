Jon Stewart defends comedian's joke about Puerto Rico at Trump rally and nails Harris for Beyoncé debacle

Liberal comedian Jon Stewart defended his colleague, who made a joke about Puerto Rico at a Trump rally, and instead jabbed at the Harris-Walz campaign for its own debacle involving Beyoncé.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is known for his comedy roasts, but some of the politically incorrect jokes he made at the Madison Square Garden rally for former President Donald Trump led to a media firestorm. The Trump campaign distanced itself from the comments, especially in reference to Puerto Rico.

Stewart featured a clip of the jokes on "The Daily Show" Monday.

"For the media, there was one moment in particular that raised the alarms,” he said.

“Obviously, in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key demographic ... probably not the best decision by the campaign politically, but to be fair, the guy’s just really doing what he does," he continued.

Stewart then laughed after playing video of Hinchcliffe's edgy jokes at a roast of Tom Brady.

“Yes, yes, of course, terrible, boo. There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you," he added. "I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes? That’d be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not ..."

Stewart was referring to an appearance by the popular singer at a Houston rally for Vice President Kamala Harris during which she spoke for a few minutes but did not perform as expected. Some of the rally attendees booed and interrupted Harris' speech in their disappointment.

Democrats and some in the media have used Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico to try to revive racist allegations against Trump. The comedian refused to apologize for the joke, and some in the Puerto Rican community came out to support Trump regardless of the controversy.

Stewart's commentary can be viewed on the video on his YouTube channel here.

