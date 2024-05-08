Indictment reveals disturbing new accusations against illegal immigrant charged with killing Laken Riley: 'A peeping tom'

A Georgia grand jury has officially indicted the man police say killed college student Laken Riley in February.

An indictment filed on Tuesday in Clarke County charged 26-year-old illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra with 10 crimes: three counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, and tampering with evidence.

They described the horrific murder as a "crime of opportunity."

The indictment included another charge for a totally separate, yet disturbing, allegation: Ibarra was charged with one count of being a "peeping tom."

According to the indictment, Ibarra went to an apartment complex at the University of Georgia on the same day he allegedly killed Riley "for the purpose of becoming a peeping tom in that he did peep through the window and spied upon and invaded the privacy" of the occupant. That victim is a university employee, WAGA-TV reported.

The indictment includes other shocking allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Ibarra killed Riley "by inflicting blunt-force trauma to her head and by asphyxiating her." The indictment alleges that Ibarra "seriously disfigured" Riley "by striking her head multiple times with a rock."

Police have said that Ibarra did not know Riley. Rather, they described the horrific murder as a "crime of opportunity."

Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela, has been living in the U.S. since September 2022 when he entered illegally near El Paso, Texas. After entering illegally, Ibarra was taken into custody and then paroled.

Immigration officials say Ibarra later moved to New York City, where he had encounters with police. Last September, Ibarra was charged with a felony for "acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation," but he was released from jail before Immigration and Customs Enforcement could lodge a detainer against him. New York City is a "sanctuary city."

Ibarra then moved to Georgia last fall.

Tragically, ICE was able to lodge a detainer against Ibarra only after Riley's murder.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!