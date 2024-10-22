Journalist faces arrest after trying to expose all-ages drag show

A journalist was reportedly arrested over the weekend after he attempted to expose an all-ages drag show held at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas.



The Fiesta de Colores event was held on Saturday and hosted by RGV PRIDE, a South Texas Equality Project group. It was open to the public for $10 per person. One advertisement promoted the event as free for children under 12, while another conflicting ad stated that children under 10 could enter for free.

"All ages welcomed," one ad stated. "Vendors, drag entertainers, music & more."

"RGV PRIDE presents Fiesta de Colores, a celebration of diversity with the LGBTQIA+ Family & Allies. The event will take place at Mission Event Center and will feature a variety of activities, including music, dancing, and more. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, 2024, from 3pm to 12am," it continued. "Did you know in October as part of LGBTQ+ History Month we have: 8th - International Lesbian Day 11th - National Coming Out Day 15th - National Latinx HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 16th - International Pronoun Day 26th - Intersex Awareness Day Last week: Asexual Awareness Week."

'Four Mission police officers arrested Taylor for not leaving.'

According to RGV PRIDE's website, Geneva Karr, a "Drag Artist from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16," was slated to "grace our main stage." The event also offered a meet-and-greet with Karr.

Sarah Fields, the president of Texas Freedom Coalition, reported in a post on X that her friend and fellow journalist, Taylor Cramer, was arrested by Mission Police Department officers after he attempted to expose the all-ages drag show.

According to Fields, Cramer purchased a ticket and received a wristband to attend the event. Once inside, he entered the main room, where a drag performance was taking place with at least one child present, she noted.

The journalist's video evidence showed that Cramer attempted to film the show, but a man obstructed his view by dancing, clapping, and jumping in front of the camera.

"Security told Taylor he had to leave. He explained that only the owner or acting manager of the property has the legal authority to trespass someone. (This is correct)," Fields continued. "Four Mission police officers arrested Taylor for not leaving. Two officers then talked with him outside in front of another officer who was going to [transport] him to booking. They asked Taylor if he 'would be cool' and they would not book me if he simply left the property."

Cramer's approximately two-minute video captured his interaction with local police officers. He could be heard asking police whether the person who requested he leave the event was the owner of the building.

"No, the City of Mission is," the officer responded.

"Yes, the City of Mission owns this building where you're having this drag show with children right now," Cramer stated.

"Yeah, yeah," the officer replied, nodding his head in the affirmative.

Police refused Cramer's request to re-enter the event, as attendees inside held the door closed.

"Well, look, let's go talk outside," the officer told Cramer.

"No, I'm not doing the outside thing. Because that's all you want me to do is get outside the property. If I haven't done anything wrong, I don't need to," Cramer stated.

Cramer refused to leave without instruction from the property manager.

"She doesn't want to come out," another officer told Cramer.

"So, I have it from your authority — can you say on camera that from the acting manager of this facility you, as the lieutenant, are relaying that information?" Cramer responded.

The officer requested that the journalist put the phone down as he reached to grab it from him. Officers told Cramer that he was being placed under arrest.

"What? For what?" Cramer asked.

An officer replied, "You've been told to leave."

The video jumped to the men continuing their conversation outside. One officer can be heard telling Cramer, "It's a free country, correct?"

"No, it's not," the journalist responded. "I just got arrested for just being here. Yep, no, it's not a free country. You guys proved it. You absolutely proved it."

Last year, Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed into law Senate Bill 12, which prohibits sexually oriented performances in the presence of children. However, the law is currently not in effect, as it remains tied up in the court system after the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas challenged the legislation.

The City of Mission, the Mission Police Department, and STEP did not respond to a request for comment.