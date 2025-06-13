Joy Behar's deep thoughts: 'What a coincidence' Trump, Army share birthday

In a monologue on "The View," host Joy Behar pondered the shared birthdays of President Donald Trump and the United States Army on Saturday.

Trump will turn 79 on June 14, the same day as the Army's 250th anniversary. Both will be celebrated in Washington, D.C., on Saturday with a grand military parade through the nation's capital.

Although most people understand that Trump had no control over the day he was born, making the shared birthdays remarkably serendipitous, Behar seemed to imply that the joint celebration was too convenient to be coincidental.

'He’s so tricky, planning his own birthday on the same date as the Army’s.'

"Tanks will be rolling through the nation's capital, along with 7,000 marching soldiers to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army," Behar said. "There will also be 'No Kings' demonstrations around the country to protest Trump. And it happens to be his 79th birthday. What a coincidence."

Joy Behar finds it weird that Trump shares a birthday with the Army: “Tanks will be rolling through the nation's capital to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army. And it happens to be his 79th birthday, what a coincidence!” pic.twitter.com/C9lQFb1TRh

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 13, 2025

Behar quickly became the subject of online scrutiny from politicos and pundits who poked fun at the absurdity of her remarks.

"That Trump," Vince Coglianese, host of "The Vince Show," joked on X. "He’s so tricky, planning his own birthday on the same date as the Army’s."

The Army has arrived in Washington, DC for the parade this weekend celebrating their 250th Anniversary 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/eywo4OCnlI

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 13, 2025

The hysteria didn't stop there. Behar and her co-hosts went on to criticize the military parade itself, comparing it to military displays from dictatorial countries and saying it "harkens World War II propaganda."

"When I think of military parades, I think of Russia. I think of North Korea," Sara Haines said. "I have these visuals of people saluting and doing things, and that's just not what I think of when I think of the U.S."

