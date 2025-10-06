Judge's family injured in devastating fire as Democrat slings right-wing arson claims despite unknown cause

A judge's South Carolina home went up in flames on Saturday afternoon, reportedly resulting in three hospitalizations.

Photos and videos of the incident showed large black plumes of smoke engulfing the four-story property. Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former South Carolina Sen. Arnold Goodstein (D), are the owners of the beachfront house, according to local reports.

Judge Goodstein was reportedly out for a walk with her dogs when the blaze broke out. Her husband, who was inside at the time, was forced to jump out a first-floor window, a neighbor told the Post and Courier. According to reports, he sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones in his hips, legs, and feet. He was airlifted to the hospital.

'The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony.'

Two other individuals, one of whom is believed to be the couple's son, were also reportedly hospitalized. The extent of their injuries has not been reported.

The South Carolina Supreme Court stated, "Chief Justice John W. Kittredge is aware of an incident involving Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein. At this time, [South Carolina Law Enforcement Division] is on the scene and will begin investigating as soon as the fire has been contained. Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED."

While the cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation continues, Kittredge indicated it was the result of an "apparent explosion."

Diane Goodstein. Image source: South Carolina judicial website

"Judge Goodstein was walking on the beach when the fire started," Kittredge said. "Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I'm told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs."

"Arnie's injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital," he added.

Critics of President Donald Trump have attributed the fire to right-wing extremism, despite the absence of any initial evidence amid the ongoing investigation.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) slammed Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and others in "MAGA-world" for supposedly "doxxing" judges, including Goodstein.

"Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein," Goldman wrote in a post on X. "Today, someone committed arson on the Judge's home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??"

Officials have not, at this point, indicated that the fire was the result of arson.

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Miller fired back, calling Goldman "deeply warped and vile."

"While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest. Despicable," Miller responded.

"Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents," Miller continued, referring to text messages that nominee Jay Jones admitted to sending about former political rival Todd Gilbert, "and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice."

"While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror," Miller added.

