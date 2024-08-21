Judy Woodruff of PBS apologizes for saying Trump was trying to kill Israel ceasefire deal, offers clarification after outrage

Senior journalist Judy Woodruff of PBS apologized and offered a clarification after claiming that former President Donald Trump had tried to kill a ceasefire deal in the Middle East for political gain.

Woodruff was widely criticized for the comments made during a broadcast on Monday from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

'This isn’t journalism. It’s advocacy on behalf of Democrats.'

"The reporting is that former President Trump is on the phone with the Prime Minister of Israel, urging him not to cut a deal right now, because it’s believed it would help the Harris campaign," said Woodruff.

The Prime Minister's Office in Israel categorically denied the claim.

On Wednesday, she issued the clarification and apology.

“I want to clarify my remarks on the PBS News special on Monday night about the ongoing cease fire talks in the Middle East," wrote Woodruff.

"As I said, this was not based on my original reporting; I was referring to reports I had read, in Axios and Reuters, about former President Trump having spoken to the Israeli Prime Minister," she continued. "In the live TV moment, I repeated the story because I hadn't seen later reporting that both sides denied it. This was a mistake and I apologize for it.”

Woodruff had been immediately scolded for airing the unconfirmed report.

"My former colleague @JudyWoodruff knows better than to make such an electrifying statement about Trump and Netanyahu and not source…if it is true, then just source it…we can all deal w/ the truth..not to source is just gossip and not journalism..it is national enquirer," responded Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax.

"This is a lie from @JudyWoodruff - shame on @pbs for having 4 other people sit in silence while Woodruff slimes Trump with a lie," said Richard Grenell, who worked in the Trump administration. "Why doesn’t PBS have dissenting views? This isn’t journalism. It’s advocacy on behalf of Democrats. Shame on Judy."

Woodruff wasn't the only figure criticized for comments about the ceasefire at the DNC. Socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was excoriated by pro-Palestinian activists for claiming that candidate Kamala Harris had been working "tirelessly" for a ceasefire.

