VIDEO: Alejandro Mayorkas confronted by Blaze Media reporter on Biden's failed open-borders policies

Former Biden administration DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by Blaze Media national correspondent Julio Rosas about his failures to shut down illegal immigration.

Rosas battered Mayorkas with numerous questions about his time as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, but Mayorkas remained silent and stony-faced as he tried to walk away.

'Do you have any regret facilitating open borders, sir?'

Mayorkas was initially polite but would not answer any questions after greeting Rosas.

"I just wanted to ask you how it feels to see that the United States has a secure border now that President [Donald] Trump is in office, as opposed to when you were secretary of homeland security?" asked Rosas.

Mayorkas continued on his way through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and ignored the questions.

"Do you have any regret facilitating open borders, sir?" Rosas continued.

"It was a big issue, sir. That's one of the reasons why President Trump won re-election. You don't have anything to say about it?"

Congressional Republicans had proposed to have Mayorkas impeached over the border enforcement failures during the Biden administration.

"Do you have regret about losing track of all of those thousands of migrant children?" Rosas asked.

"How does it feel that because of the Biden-Harris administration's policies, mass deportation has actually gained majority support?" he continued. "Sir, Tren de Aragua didn't have a foothold in the United States before you guys came into office. It's a pretty big issue, right?"

Rosas asked one final question that Mayorkas refused.

"You're fine with how you guys handled the border?"

Here's the video of the entire interaction:

