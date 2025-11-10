'Just crazy': Thug throws frozen water balloon through car windshield, hits driver in face while he travels down highway

A motorist was seriously injured after someone threw a frozen water balloon through his windshield, hitting him in the face Thursday night while he was traveling down a highway in Northern California.

The incident occurred on Highway 20 near Hallwood Boulevard in Marysville in Yuba County, KCRA-TV reported. Marysville is about an hour north of Sacramento.

'Somebody went through all of that for just a random act of violence.'

"It came through the window and hit me in the face," the victim, Alex Plant, told the station. "Forced a lot of this glass into my face, in my eyes."

Plant told KCRA he was driving home from work around 9:30 p.m. and traveling about 45 miles per hour when he said something from a car traveling in the opposite direction was thrown out its window.

"I barely saw it for a quarter of a second before it just came straight through," Plant told KCRA.

The victim added to the station that while he was able to pull off the two-lane highway, he had to ask Siri to call 911, as he had no idea what hit him after it crashed through his windshield.

"My eyes were already starting to close up, so I couldn't even look at the phone if I wanted to," Plant noted to KCRA.

Turns out that a piece of white balloon was stuck in the shattered glass as first responders arrived, the station said.

Plant told KCRA he was taken to a hospital where medical staff spent hours removing shards of glass from his face and eyes.

"I wasn't even sure I'd be able to see my family, to be honest with you," he added to the station. "It was really stressful."

Plant's eyes were open as he spoke to KCRA, but small cuts were visible on his face — and he told the station his vision has been compromised.

"Out of this right eye, if I were to close the left one right now, you know, everything's a little bit blurry. It's hard to focus a little bit. And like I said, just the sensitivity to light," Plant explained to the station.

In the end, the victim has been left wondering why someone would do such a dangerous and destructive thing to anyone.

"I was a random victim, but somebody didn't randomly do this act, right?" Plant noted to KCRA. "Somebody went through all that trouble to, like, freeze it, tie it off, you know what I mean? And then throw it through the windshield before it defrosted. That's just crazy. Somebody went through all of that for just a random act of violence."

The station said California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, but officials have limited information and no witnesses. Officers are working to identify the suspect and the suspect vehicle, KCRA reported.

In addition, Plant and his family are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact the California Highway Patrol, the station said.

