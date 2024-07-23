'Kamala IS brat': Kamala Harris campaign embraces English singer Charlie XCX in desperate Gen Z marketing ploy

The Kamala Harris campaign has made its appeal to Gen Z voters and has hit the ground running with the "brat" mantra.

The theme comes from English singer Charlie XCX, who has started a wave of trending posts on TikTok with #bratsummer, which is now being embraced by Harris' new presidential campaign.

In less than 24 hours, the Harris campaign has gone from accepting the "presumptive" Democratic nomination to engaging in full-fledged marketing operations.

Just hours after President Biden announced he was withdrawing his candidacy, Charlie XCX — real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison — posted "kamala IS brat" on her X account. The post was viewed by over 48 million people.



'A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat.'

The singer is being used to target Gen Z voters, despite being 31 years old and getting her start by posting her music to MySpace. Her Wikipedia page claimed that the Charlie XCX stage name stems from her screen name on MSN Messenger, another defunct social media platform nowhere close to the realm of Gen Z.

Aitchison previously explained to the BBC on its "Sidetracked" podcast exactly what the term "brat" is meant to represent.

A person who might have "a pack of cigs, a Bic lighter, and a strappy white top with no bra," she described.

"You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes," she was also quoted as saying, adding that it's a girl who "feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat.”

Despite the campaign being an admission that the vice president can appear dumb, the Harris team quickly changed its X page to a lime green style often associated with "brat" to further the marketing strategy.

'Young people distrust establishment politicians.'

In an attempt to keep up with the quick turnaround, outlets like CNN have been hosting panel discussions on what exactly the marketing campaign means.

After reading the official Charlie XCX explanation, CNN panelists were still unclear as to what it meant.

"So is the idea that we're all kind of 'brat' and Vice President Harris is 'brat'?" anchor Jake Tapper asked. "OK ... I will aspire to be 'brat,'" he continued.

Tapper joked that the Harris campaign was trying to reach Gen Z in a language "that nobody at this table speaks, except for you because you think you're 23," he said, pointing at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.

"I'm the closest," Collins replied. Collins is 32.

Former "Morning Joe" and "Good Morning America" public relations employee Michael Del Moro posted on X that gay men had already begun embracing the Harris campaign in New York.

"BRAT Kamala shirts already on Fire Island. The gays move SO FAST," he wrote.

Political strategist Kingsley Wilson called the Harris marketing campaign a "cringe attempt to court Gen Z voters." She added that the effort will likely "fall flatter than her hysterical cackling and disastrous one-liners."

"Young people distrust establishment politicians and will never support someone who was installed instead of elected."

The BBC reported that the online trend has been seen as a rejection of traditional feminine traits in favor of hedonism.

Gabe Victal, a Gen Z commentator and editor of viral Instagram and TikTok videos, said such a strategy could be effective with certain demographics.

"I think it will definitely be effective with young white and black women who embrace that kind of lifestyle."

Victal pointed toward Democrat-affiliated influencer Harry Sisson as someone who might align with the campaign, as well.

"I also think it's a suicidal move in every other demographic. Most voters are significantly older, and it makes Kamala look like an unprofessional clown who has no other option."

The content creator also said many Gen Z men will find Charlie XCX's behavior "gross," but he still believes seemingly disassociating from Biden is a smart move for the Harris campaign.

Pop culture critic Natasha Biase told Blaze News she didn't think the singer was popular enough to move the needle, especially since she isn't American. However, Biase saw the value in the attempt.

"I think it’s wise for Kamala to embrace the 'brat' title if she wants to appeal to young voters."

The writer explained that appealing to Gen Z is something that Republicans haven't done enough of and should try to embrace more.



