Kamala Harris cluelessly claps along to Puerto Rican song protesting her visit

Kamala Harris visited Puerto Rico for the first time as vice president Friday in an apparent effort to drum up support among Hispanic voters — even though Puerto Rican residents cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections.

While making her way around the territory's capital of San Juan, Harris seized upon an opportunity to embarrass herself.

Video shows Harris, 59, standing in a courtyard near La Goyco Workshop Community and Cultural Center, clapping along and smiling as a group of locals drum and sing in Spanish. Unbeknownst to the Democrat, these locals were protesting her visit.

Harris grins and claps through several lines of the protest song, but then Mariana Reyes Angleró, executive director at La Goyco, appears to lean in and tell the vice president the meaning of the lyrics. The mood immediately changes.

Frankie Miranda, the president of the Hispanic Federation standing on Harris' left, scowls. Harris stops clapping altogether but nods to the beat with pursed lips.

According to one translation, the lyrics were, "The vice president arrived making history / We want to know what do you think of the colony? / We will continue playing the full song of my country / Long live free Palestine and also Haiti!"

The Associated Press reported that one protester yelled, "Yankee, go home!"

Protesters held signs that said, "Kamala Harris war criminal" and "Free Palestine, Free Puerto Rico."

Joseline Velásquez, a spokeswoman for the radical group Jornada: Se Acabaron Las Promesas, was among the demonstrators who turned out to condemn Harris during her visit over the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, reported NBC News.

"It is disrespectful," said Velásquez, who perceived Harris' trip ultimately to be a shakedown for campaign money.

The stated purpose of Harris' visit was to emphasize the Biden administration's "ongoing commitment to supporting the island's recovery and renewal" and to "highlight how Puerto Rico's economic turnaround has begun thanks to more than $140 billion in federal obligations for the island."

The unstated purpose of the trip was to boost Democratic outreach among Hispanics, particularly the over 5 million Puerto Ricans living in the United States who will be able to cast more than a symbolic vote.

CBS News indicated that recent polling shows Harris' running mate has shed a great deal of support among Hispanics since 2020, dropping from 65% to 53%.

