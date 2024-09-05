CNN: Harris hypocritically uses images of Trump's border wall in ads claiming her to be tough on immigration enforcement

A CNN report slammed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris for her criticism on sections of the border wall built by former President Donald Trump.

Harris has tried to reform her image on the border crisis by claiming she has been tough on immigration enforcement, but the CNN report showed her brazen hypocrisy.

The vice president had lambasted Trump for his campaign promise to "build a wall" and criticized any construction of a wall at the border as stupid and useless.

Harris called the wall “useless” and said it was “nothing more than a symbol, a monument standing in opposition to not just everything I value, but to the fundamental values upon which this country was built," in a 2019 book.

The CNN found more than 50 times that Harris excoriated Trump's border wall as “stupid,” “useless,” and a “medieval vanity project.”

Even more damning, the report found that Harris was using images of portions of the border wall that had been built by Trump in her political ad.

“This president rode a wave into office of vilifying a whole population of people,” said Harris in one instance in 2019. “His multibillion-dollar vanity project called a wall is nothing more than a distraction from the fact that he actually hasn’t focused on working people in America. So instead of focusing on the needs of working families in America, he creates a scapegoat, a boogeyman.”

The contradictory policies are just the latest of incidents in which Harris has been caught flip-flopping on issues in order to pivot into the general election. The vice president has tried to explain away the contradictions by claiming that her "values" haven't changed at all.

The report also found that Harris had supported the current U.S. policy on offering asylum to immigrants but did not oppose efforts by the Biden administration to restrict asylum amid a historic crisis at the border.

Video of the CNN report was posted to X by the Trump campaign.

