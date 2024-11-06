Kamala Harris finally concedes election in speech after devastating election loss: 'Do not despair'

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris finally appeared in public and addressed her supporters after a devastating loss across the board for Democrats in the 2024 election.

The Harris campaign had stopped giving comments after it became clear that former President Donald Trump was heading toward a historic victory Tuesday night. Harris also refused to address supporters at a scheduled speech at Howard University, and the dejected crowd went home instead.

'We must accept the results of this election.'

Harris came out Wednesday afternoon and gave her concession speech to a cheering but sad crowd.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But the light of America's promise will always burn bright," she said.

The Democratic candidate's voice cracked, and she choked up a few times through the speech.

"Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up your hands. It is a time to roll up our sleeves," said Harris. "For the sake of freedom, justice, and the future we know we can build together.”

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," she continued. "I also told him we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Some in the audience booed at the sound of Trump's name but applauded for the transition of power.

NBC reported that Harris had not prepared a victory or a concession speech for Election Day because the campaign believed the results would take longer to be tabulated.

Steven Cheung, the communications director of the Trump campaign, confirmed the phone call in a brief statement.

“President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory," said Cheung. "President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country.”

MSNBC's coverage of the Harris concession speech showed one woman in the audience crying while wearing a Taylor Swift cap.

