Kamala Harris is suddenly concerned with a president's mental capacity

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday she believes former President Donald Trump is not mentally well enough to be president once again after years of assuring the nation President Joe Biden's mental state is good despite the obvious decline.

"There’s been a lot of recent questions based on an event [Trump] did recently. He played music for about 30 minutes straight, just questions about his mental fitness for office at this point. Do you think Donald Trump needs to take a cognitive test?" a reporter asked Harris.

To this day, Harris still insists Biden is healthy enough for the rigorous demands of being president.

"Well, I’m going to say what I’ve said publicly and will say many times based on my observations and, I think, the observations of many. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and as has been said by the people who have worked closely with him even when he was president, he’s unfit to be president of the United States," Harris replied.

The music playing at the recent event in Pennsylvania was in response to two audience members having medical emergencies. Trump asked the audience whether they would want to listen to music as medics attended to the two.

Biden is no longer the candidate for Democrats because of his disastrous performance in his debate against Trump in June. His confusion, slowness, and lack of energy were on full display in the unscripted event. After years of providing cover for Biden, Harris said everything was fine in the initial interviews after the debate.

