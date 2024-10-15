Harris campaign tries to misrepresent Trump’s dancing town hall and gets debunked by ABC News

The Harris-Walz campaign tried to disingenuously criticize former President Donald Trump for changing the tone of his town hall rally in Pennsylvania, but a report from ABC News debunked the lie.

Trump meant to take questions from the audience on Monday at the event in Oaks, a suburb of Philadelphia. After multiple members of the audience suffered medical incidents, the former president decided to change the format of the event.

'While in certain quarters of social media people had a field day ... it did not seem out of the ordinary. It seemed almost intimate.'

"Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into a music fest. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right? Isn't that beautiful?" he said from the stage.

In post on social media, the Harris-Walz campaign made it sound as if the incident showed Trump in a bad light.

"Tonight, Donald Trump ... acted confused when asked if they should end the event and play a walk off song," the campaign wrote, adding that he "stood frozen and silent on stage as music played for 30+ minutes and the crowd poured out of the venue."

That characterization of the incident was contradicted by a report from Terry Moran of ABC News.

"It turned into something else, when the candidate turned into a deejay!" Moran said. "The [medical] incidents shifted the mood, prompting Trump to cut the questions short and instead play some of his favorite music."

Moran went on to specifically reject mischaracterizations of the incident on social media.

"While in certain quarters of social media people had a field day with that, and I guess on the screens it might have looked quite strange, inside that hall, however, people were having a good time. What can I tell you? It did not seem out of the ordinary. It seemed almost intimate," he explained.

"He came down off the stage and mingled with his supporters," Moran said of Trump. "He was signing autographs and shaking hands and the like.”

The Trump campaign offered additional clarification about the medical incidents.

"The safety and well-being of President Trump's supporters is always his top priority," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told ABC News. "The two individuals who fainted were immediately given medical attention. As President Trump said tonight, they are great patriots."

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state in the election.

