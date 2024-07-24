Poll expert dumps cold water on Democrats' enthusiasm for Kamala Harris — and it's all good news for Trump

President Joe Biden stepped aside as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after it became clear to his party that he would lose to Donald Trump this November.

But will Democrats fare any better with Vice President Kamala Harris atop their ticket? According to CNN polling expert Harry Enten, it's likely that Democrats are no better off with Harris.

'Kamala Harris is going to have to do better than this if she wants to win the popular vote.'

"For all of the excitement that Democrats have over Kamala Harris, it is going to be difficult to beat Donald Trump," Enten explained Tuesday.

The reasons for his tempered expectations are clear. Pointing to recent polls surveying Trump's popularity, Enten acknowledged that Trump "has historically been unpopular" but explained the tides are quickly changing in Trump's favor.

"The fact is, Donald Trump is more popular now than he ever has been before. So, yes, Democrats can make this switch-a-roo, but they're still going to have to beat Donald Trump — a Donald Trump who is stronger than he has ever been before," Enten said.

Not only is Trump's favorability increasing, but he maintains a narrow lead over Harris nationally.

That narrow margin, however, is misleading because it measures voter sentiment — a metric akin to the popular vote — whereas the president is elected via the Electoral College. That means Democrats need a significant polling advantage over Trump to feel safe about their odds on Election Day.

But the problem for Democrats, Enten explained, is that "at this point, Donald Trump is running five points better than he was four years ago against Joe Biden."

"Kamala Harris is going to have to do better than this if she wants to win the popular vote, but more than that, if she wants to win the Electoral College, which she'll likely have to outperform how she's done nationally because the fact is, if you've got a tie in the national popular vote, that is probably not good enough if you are Kamala Harris," he said.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign argues that Harris is going to perform excellently among young voters.

But that's not true. In fact, Harris performs "much worse" against Trump than Biden among young voters, Enten said Wednesday.

Democrats undoubtedly have their work cut out for them.

Not only is Harris a far-left Democrat — which makes her less appealing to moderate voters — but a growing share of the groups of voters that historically vote for Democrats are increasingly becoming Republicans. This includes young voters, according to Enten, and black and Hispanic voters.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!