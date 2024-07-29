Kamala Harris will provide 'pathway to citizenship' for illegal aliens if elected president: Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Just days after many mainstream media outlets bizarrely attempted to deny that Vice President Kamala Harris was ever the Biden administration's border czar, one prominent elected Democrat has promised that if Harris were to win the 2024 presidential election, she would soon afterward secure a "pathway to citizenship" for the millions of illegal aliens who have poured into the country under her watch.

On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren — the far-left Democrat senator from Massachusetts who vowed during her failed 2020 presidential bid to allow a gender-confused child to weigh in on her prospective education secretary — made an appearance with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union."

During their conversation about the likely showdown between Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in November, Tapper noted that problems at the border continue to be one of the "biggest vulnerabilities" for Democrats.

'If you are here, start packing your bags right now because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office.'

Warren responded by claiming that the solution to the country's immigration problems lies with Congress since a president's ability to impact national immigration policy is "quite limited." Still, should Harris become president, she would almost certainly join with legislators to pass "comprehensive immigration reform" that would include a "pathway to citizenship" for illegal aliens already in the U.S., Warren bragged.



"We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants. And I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship," Warren told Tapper.

"All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done," she added on a clip that can be seen here.

In advocating on behalf of Harris, Warren also asserted that "border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration," though statistics show that border crossings have skyrocketed since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office. Nearly 250,000 migrants crossed the border illegally last December alone.

Despite these numbers, Warren, who is up for re-election this year, certainly seems to believe the border is a winning issue for Democrats in November. During her appearance with Jake Tapper, she openly invited viewers to compare Harris' record on the border with that of Donald Trump, who has campaigned on a promise of deporting illegal aliens en masse.

"It’s really a question of who do you trust on the border. Do you trust someone who has actually been a prosecutor, who has been there in a border state, who works with Congress toward a solution? Or do you trust someone who says, you know, chaos is politically helpful to him?" Warren said.

The Harris campaign did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment on Warren's remarks.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), recently indicated that, thanks to the lax immigration policies under the Biden-Harris administration, illegal aliens may even cast a ballot this November in defiance of federal law. "Worst of all, Kamala Harris would happily erode every protection we have to prevent them from voting," Vance told a crowd at rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday. "She wants to hand over control of our country to people who shouldn't be here in the first place. And we cannot let her."

Vance also offered a warning to anyone living in the U.S. illegally: "If you are here, start packing your bags right now because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office."

