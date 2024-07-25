Media, others try to erase Kamala Harris' border czar assignment, liberal record in Senate

Since Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping his bid for a second term in the Oval Office, Vice President Kamala Harris has all but locked up enough delegate support to become the Democrat nominee for president in 2024. With a prospective showdown between Harris and former President Donald Trump looming large, many media outlets and government-affiliated websites have apparently attempted to obscure Harris' record in office to improve her election chances in November.

'Literally as far left as it is possible to go.'

At the moment, the media seems fixated on technicalities about the border czar title.

In March 2021, Biden tapped Harris to uncover the "root causes" of the crisis at the southern border, and at the time, Harris seemed to embrace the challenge, tweeting, "@POTUS asked me to lead our diplomatic work with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. To address the situation at the southern border, we have to address the root causes of migration. It won’t be easy work — but it's necessary."

As "learner of immigration root causes" is a bit difficult to say over and over, Harris became colloquially referred to as the border czar. Even many in media picked up the label, as demonstrated by this montage that has recently gone viral on social media.

Now in summer 2024, with millions upon millions of migrants having flooded the southern border under Harris' watch and a tough election against Trump on the horizon, the same media is scrambling to retroactively remove the border czar label from her political resume.

"Kamala Harris Was Never Biden’s 'Border Czar.' Here’s What She Really Did," read a Time headline on Tuesday.

"The Veep and the border: Kamala Harris' role was never 'border czar,'" said another from the New York Daily News.

"Harris was never put in charge of the border or made 'border czar,' immigration experts said," added USA Today, implying that so-called "immigration experts" might have esoteric insights into a moniker that was widely shared.

Axios in particular has been called out for gaslighting on the issue. On Wednesday, Axio was roasted on social media after it insisted in a tweet that Harris "never actually had" the "title" of "border czar," even though an article from the outlet in April 2021 specifically referred to Harris as Biden's appointed "border czar."

Axios then issued a mea culpa of sorts. An article from the outlet claiming that "border confusion haunts" Harris' fledgling campaign was updated Wednesday to include the following editor's note: "This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a 'border czar' in 2021."

Trump is already making Harris' failure to contain the border crisis a major campaign focus. "Harris was appointed 'border czar' in March of 2021, and since that time, millions and millions of illegal aliens have invaded our country and countless Americans have been killed by migrant crime because of her willful demolition of America borders and laws," he said on a call with reporters this week, according to the New York Post.

Aside from conveniently forgetting Harris' border czar nickname, some eager to promote her candidacy have apparently attempted to conceal her far-left voting record as a senator from California. Back in 2019, GovTrack listed Harris as the "most liberal" of all 100 U.S. senators, and CBS' Norah O'Donnell then referenced that assessment from GovTrack during an interview with Harris, who, not surprisingly, responded with a nervous cackle.

But at some point, it appears that GovTrack, billed as a nonpartisan government transparency website, scrubbed that "most liberal" ranking from Harris' old page. X CEO Elon Musk was appalled, claiming, "They’re trying so hard to erase the Internet lmao." He also characterized Harris as "literally as far left as it is possible to go."

