Kamala's apparent anti-Catholic animus put on full display in devastating new ad

A Catholic group released an eye-opening new ad revealing Kamala Harris' previous support for an "anti-Catholic hate group" and suggesting she harbors anti-Christian antipathy more generally.

On Monday, CatholicVote released the video ad featuring a photo of Harris posing with two drag queens from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at an LGBTQ-themed celebration in San Francisco in 2019. In the photo, Harris grins from ear to ear as she stands between longtime SPI member Michael Williams, aka "Sister Roma," and San Francisco transgender activist James Mitchell, aka "Saint Honey Mahogany," CatholicVote claimed.

'Kamala Harris does not care about Christians in this country.'

"Why is Kamala Harris posing with the founder of an anti-Catholic hate group?" a voice-over begins. "They mock our faith."

The ad then includes footage of members of SPI conducting sexual performances on sacred Christian symbols, including the cross.

"For Catholics, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive," the voice of Bishop Robert Barron says.

"Kamala Harris does not care about Christians in this country," another male voice adds.

The ad closes by encouraging all Christians to vote this year to prevent Harris from acceding to the highest office in the land. "Christians can't stay home November 5," the voice-over says as the message "Reject Harris" flashes on screen.

In a statement, CatholicVote President Brian Burch referred to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as "a 'drag' troupe whose whole purpose is to mock and harass Catholics."

Not only do their costumes and makeup attack innocent and faithful nuns, Burch claimed, but SPI then routinely blasphemes Jesus, the Virgin Mary, and Christianity in general by hosting "Hunky Jesus" competitions during which drag queens "perform stripteases, simulate sex acts, and mock the crucifixion."

Harris' appearance with the blasphemous drag queens is hardly the only time she has demonstrated anti-Catholic animus. In 2018, then-Sen. Harris grilled Brian Buescher, nominated to the federal bench by President Donald Trump, for his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's charitable organization.



During her line of questioning, Harris repeatedly implied that Buescher's association with the Knights of Columbus — which embraces Catholic teaching on abortion and marriage — meant he was unfit to serve.

The Biden-Harris administration has also engaged in ruthless lawfare against Christians who protest peacefully near abortion clinics, sending some to prison for years. The administration even targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor — a group of actual Roman Catholic nuns who dedicate their lives to serving Christ by assisting the elderly and vulnerable — over their moral objection to contraception.

Just last week, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson asked Harris whether she supported any restrictions on abortion, including "religious exemptions" ostensibly for performing abortions. Harris rejected the premise and indicated instead that abortion rights trumped all other considerations.

"I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body," Harris replied.

Harris did not clarify whether she also considers the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects the free exercise of religion, a "fundamental freedom."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!