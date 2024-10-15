Kamala's flip-flop fiasco: Trump calls out policy U-turns, border inaction on Glenn Beck appearance

During a Monday interview with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump slammed opponent Vice President Kamala Harris for years of inaction on the border crisis as her campaign pulls a number of last-minute policy U-turns leading up to the November election.



Trump told Beck that the top-of-mind concerns for voters are inflation, the economy, and the current administration's open-border policies that have allowed millions of largely unvetted foreign nationals to pour into the country.

'We have people in our country that are going to be murdering a lot of people.'

He torched Harris for her numerous policy flip-flops on everything from the border to fracking to crime.

"She's changed 15," Trump said, referring to her policies. "She all of a sudden now wants to have a strong border, and she acts like nothing happened."

"Where was she for four years?" Trump asked.

During the interview, Beck played a clip of former President Bill Clinton campaigning for Harris and stating that Laken Riley's murder "probably wouldn't have happened" if the immigrants coming across the southern border were "properly vetted."

Beck told Trump, "He sounds like he's campaigning for you."

Trump believes the Democratic Party is "trying to steer a different path" after seeing that Harris' campaign policies are "not working."

He stated that 21 million people have entered the country under the Biden-Harris administration's open-border policies.

"Hundreds of thousands of those people are from prisons and from gangs and drug lords and human traffickers and murderers, and they're here," Trump stated, adding that Clinton is "a little late in saying it because we have a big problem."

"We have people in our country that are going to be murdering a lot of people," he continued.

Trump mentioned how illegal immigration has impacted New York City and Aurora, Colorado.

Tren de Aragua, a bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang, has reportedly taken over some apartment complexes in Aurora.

Trump called the situation "really bad."

"They're basically in the real estate business," he continued, adding that the gang had taken over the properties with "guns" instead of finances.

The former president explained how luxury hotel owners have profited off of the illegal immigration crisis that the Biden-Harris administration has created.

He stated that the owners are "now operating a different product."

"They used to operate luxury hotels, and now they operate them to get government money," Trump told Beck. "They're making more money than they have — 100% occupancy at room rates that are higher than they ever got, and they have illegal migrants living in the buildings."

"These people are making a fortune," Trump added. "All they do is keep sending the government bills."

He said that the "saddest part" of the situation is that homeless American veterans are sleeping outside on the sidewalks while illegal immigrants are provided luxury accommodations.

"I really believe that [Harris is] worse than Biden," Trump warned.