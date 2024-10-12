University of Kansas fires professor who called for anti-Harris male voters to be lined up and shot

The professor who was caught on video calling for male voters to be shot if they refused to support Vice President Kamala Harris has been fired from his job at the University of Kansas.

Video of Dr. Phil Lowcock joking about executing male voters quickly went viral on Wednesday.

'Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don't want the deans hearing that I said that.'

"Guys are smarter than girls. You got some serious problems. It's what frustrates me," said Lowcock in a classroom full of college students.

"There are gonna be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don't think females are smart enough to be president," he added. "We can line all those guys up and shoot them. They clearly don't understand the way the world works. Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don't want the deans hearing that I said that."

Lowcock was immediately placed on administrative leave by the university, but two days later, it said he had been terminated. The university said administrators were “working to identify a new instructor to assume the responsibility for his classes, and we are working with the students impacted by this change.”

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas had called for Lowcock's termination, and he welcomed the decision.

"I am glad to report that the professor who called for men to be 'lined up and shot,' declaring open season on people who don’t plan to vote for Kamala Harris, 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗨," he posted on social media.

The university initially released a statement claiming that the professor was merely trying to support women's rights when he said male voters should be lined up and executed.

