Keen observers highlight a hopeful sign of change on CDC website in searches for 'abortion'

President Donald Trump's pro-life pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. David Weldon, has yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate; however, life-affirming changes are already afoot at the national health agency.

Keen observers discovered last week that when users searched the term "abortion" on the CDC website, a prompt appeared atop all the results stating, "Also try: adoption."

The hyperlinked term "adoption" takes users to a wide-range of CDC search results about adoption, including the adoption experiences of men and women and a national survey of adoptive parents.

According to The Hill, the change likely took place after federal agency websites went dark late last month.

Agency websites were rendered temporarily inaccessible on Jan. 31 because efforts were being taken behind the scenes to ensure that the main sites and their subpages complied with a White House order concerning the removal of race-obsessive DEI language and references to gender ideology.

'Abortion is not healthcare.'

A notice appeared on the homepage for the CDC's data portal indicating that it was "temporarily offline in order to comply with Executive Order 14168 Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government and the [Office of Personnel Management] notice dated January 29, 2025, 'Initial Guidance Regarding President Trump’s Executive Order Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government (Defending Women)," reported NBC News.

While CDC pages on supposed radical health disparities, on transvestites, and on homosexual men were eliminated, it appears the slight nudge toward adoption as opposed to eliminating a life was added.

Various pro-life advocates and organizations celebrated the subtle albeit meaningful change.

Rep. Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) took it as an admission that "abortion is not healthcare," noting, "Glad we're finally making that clear."

Libs of TikTok wrote, "I love it!"

LifeNews.com stated, "Good times!"

Of course, the change was decried by pro-abortion activists and elements of the liberal media. For instance, the leftist blog Jezebel complained both that "politicians across the political spectrum almost universally glorify the adoption industry" and that the CDC's current engine does not detail "psychological impacts of adoption on birth mothers."

