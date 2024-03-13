Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Republican Rep. Ken Buck announces he's leaving office 'at the end of next week'
March 12, 2024
Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, who announced last year that he would not seek re-election, has now announced that he plans to leave office at the end of next week.
"Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family," the lawmaker said in a statement.
Buck, whose resignation will be effective at the end of Friday, March 22, will depart from Congress around nine months before the end of his term.
Last year, Buck was one of the eight House Republicans who voted to oust then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership. McCarthy, a Republican from California, ultimately chose to depart from Congress before the end of term.
This year, Buck was one of the three House Republicans who voted against impeaching Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.
"This place just keeps going downhill," Buck said, adding that he does not need to spend his time there.
Buck has represented Colorado's 4th Congressional District since early 2015.
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, announced last year that she would run to represent the state's 4th Congresssional District. Former President Donald Trump has backed Boebert's bid, declaring earlier this month in a post on Truth Social that the congresswoman "has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!"
"It’s my honor to have the endorsement of the greatest President our country has ever known - Donald J. Trump," Boebert tweeted.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.