Iran's Khamenei expresses support for student protesters in the US: 'You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is expressing support for student protesters in the U.S.

"I am writing this letter to the young people whose awakened conscience has moved them to defend the oppressed women and children of Gaza. Dear university students in the United States of America, this message is an expression of our empathy and solidarity with you. As the page of history is turning, you are standing on the right side of it," the Iranian figure said in a letter, according to english.khamenei.ir. "You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government's ruthless pressure—a government which openly supports the usurper and brutal Zionist regime."

'The ayatollah and @TheDemocrats are supporting the same movement.'

"The global Zionist elite – who owns most US and European media corporations or influences them through funding and bribery – has labeled this courageous, humane resistance movement as 'terrorism,'" he declared. "The oppressive leaders of global hegemony mercilessly distort even the most basic human concepts. They portray the ruthless, terrorist Israeli regime as acting in self-defense ­– yet they portray the Palestinian Resistance which defends its freedom, security and the right to self-determination, as terrorists!"

At the conclusion of the message, Khamenei advised the students to familiarize themselves with the Quran.

"This should be clear as day, but if you are standing on the side of this man - the leader of a terrorist regime who kills his own people - you are on the wrong side of history," GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina declared in a post on X.

"The ayatollah and @TheDemocrats are supporting the same movement. Let that sink in," GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama tweeted.

Last year, terrorists perpetrated a heinous attack against Israel, slaughtering, raping, and kidnapping victims. Israel responded by launching a war effort.

