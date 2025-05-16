Kid Rock torches Bruce Springsteen over his liberal sanctimony; identifies cause of low birth rates

Music legend Kid Rock roasted Bruce Springsteen Thursday, then identified a possible contributing cause of America's low fertility rate.

Fox News' Jesse Watters confronted Rock with footage from Springsteen's Wednesday concert in Manchester, England, where the "Born in the U.S.A." singer badmouthed the Trump administration and the president.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll in dangerous times," said Springsteen. "In my home, the America I love, the America I've written about — that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years — is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

The geriatric rocker, whose preferred candidate for president lost in an electoral landslide last year, urged his foreign audience to "rise with us" against "authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

Springsteen kept complaining and lecturing his audience over the course of his performance, declaring, for instance, that "they're rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society," and "they're abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom," reported CBS News.

When speaking with Watters about a sample of Springsteen's polemics, Rock expressed doubt over whether the liberal musician would similarly slam the president at a show stateside and questioned his relative quality.

'Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics.'

"Let's break it down. Pound for pound, when it comes to heartland rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen's made some good songs, I'll give him that. Bob Seger smokes him any day of the week in my book," said Rock. "Bruce Springsteen is another one of these liberals who has mountains of money that so desperately wants to keep his good standing in the eyes of Hollywood and the elite but plays like this working-class guy."

"His politics are so ass-backwards — just stay in Europe, Bruce," added Rock.

Watters quipped, "Maybe 'The Boss' should go by 'The Employee' next time."

President Donald Trump exercised less restraint than Rock in his response to the liberal performer's rant.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

'It all made sense.'

Toward the end of his message, the president leaned harder into his insults, writing, "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock'" — a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) [who] ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country."

Later in the segment, Watters pressed Rock on the kinds of people he sees at his concerts, asking specifically, "Do you ever see anybody with blue hair, armpit hair — female armpit hair?"

"Listen, I was just watching your clips, and you know — we have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense," said Rock.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed in a report last month that the fertility rate, only slightly higher than the record-low set in 2023, now sits at 1.6 births per woman over her lifetime. By way of contrast, in 1960, the U.S. rate was 3.7. The rate necessary for a population to maintain stability and replenish itself without requiring replacement by foreign nationals is 2.1.

"It just hit me right now because who's going to sleep with these ugly ass, broke, crazy, deranged, [Trump derangement syndrome], liberal women?" continued Rock. "I mean, you look at these rallies, it's like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other."

Rock recently sat down with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck for a wide-ranging nearly hour-long conversation touching various topics including Cybertrucks, Diddy, problems with Ticketmaster, and the ways that Gen X may save us all from the "pussification of America." Watch the full episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" featuring Kid Rock below:

