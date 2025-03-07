Kid Rock gets brutally honest with Glenn Beck about 'cowboy culture,' politics, and how to be an American 'bad***'

Music legend Kid Rock sat down with Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck this week in a wide-ranging interview that touches on everything from MAGA politics to rodeo clowns, Blaze News can report.

As might be expected, Rock, whose given name is Bob Ritchie, spent much of the time talking about the current political climate in America now that President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office.

Rock told Beck that he has supported Trump, a well-known "business guy," from the moment he rode down the escalator to announce his candidacy for president in 2015.

"The America of business has sucked for decades and decades. It's like, let somebody who knows how to run a business get in there," Rock recalled thinking at the time. "So I endorsed him."

'I'm actually going to try to unite this country, and ... at the end of the month, I'm taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner.'

Rock said he once considered himself socially liberal and fiscally conservative, but the transgenderism issue forced him out of that libertarian mindset. "I was like, these people are just nuts!" Rock said.

"I really don't care what anybody does," he reiterated. "I'm like, 'live and let live,' to a certain extent — but then it just got too nuts."

Though Rock views transgenderism as a mental illness, he said he will gladly engage in a political discussion with just about anyone, so long as they remain "reasonable." In fact, he's so determined to help Americans on the left and right find "common ground" that he even plans to introduce Trump to Bill Maher, a left-leaning pundit and fierce Trump critic.

"I'm actually going to try to unite this country, and ... at the end of the month, I'm taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner," Rock told Beck.

"We just gotta start somewhere," Rock added, indicating that the meeting would be more about bringing people together than resolving political differences.

"We could just break bread, have some laughs, take a picture, and be like, 'Hey, you know, we don't agree on everything, but we got along,'" he explained.

As strange as the idea of Trump, Rock, and Maher gathered around the White House dinner table may seem, Rock hinted that Trump may have already agreed to it. According to Rock, Trump said, "Yeah, do it. Let's do it."

Neither the White House nor a representative for Maher responded to Blaze News' request for comment.

'There's something about the West that is American unlike any other place.'

Though Rock said he normally likes to keep his musical performances apolitical, he said he is so committed to Trump and the Trump agenda that he will host a series of concerts this summer that will basically be "MAGA rallies." He also expressed hope that Vice President JD Vance will succeed Trump in 2028.

However, Rock and Beck did not limit their discussion to politics. In fact, they spent much of their time discussing traditional American culture, especially the mysticism of the American West.

"There's something about the West that is American unlike any other place," asserted Beck, who grew up in Washington state.

Rock agreed, claiming that the rugged cowboy is a uniquely American figure. "It's kind of embedded in our culture, and America owns that, you know, cowboy culture," Rock replied.

"It's the greatest movies. It's the greatest tales, whether it's campfire sing-alongs or cowboys and Indians, whatever it is, it's just arguably tough — just the coolest American thing ever."

Raised in a rural area north of Detroit, Rock has apparently embraced the cowboy image. He has even joined forces with the Professional Bull Riders league to present Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo, a "revolutionary new rodeo event during the PBR World Finals."

Rock and Beck both agreed that the rodeo lifestyle is "badass."

"It's one of the toughest sports," Rock said. "They're just tough people."

Beck admitted that he came to appreciate the toughness of rodeo personalities after he made the mistake of blithely likening himself to a rodeo clown:

"I remember I was on CNN, and I used to call myself a rodeo clown: 'I'm just a rodeo clown' — until ... the president of the Rodeo Clown Association wrote to me and said, 'Do you know what rodeo clowns do?' And I'm like, 'OK, you're right. You're right.' I mean, it is really badass."

In their nearly hour-long chat, Rock and Beck touched on other subjects, including Cybertrucks, Diddy, problems with Ticketmaster, and the ways that Gen X may save us all from the "pussification of America." Watch the full episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" featuring Kid Rock by clicking here.

