Video shows teenage girl fight off armed man who allegedly tried to kidnap her in broad daylight in Los Angeles

A teenager was able to fight off an armed man who was trying to kidnap her near an elementary school in Los Angeles, according to police.

The harrowing incident unfolded near the Figueroa Street elementary school on Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m.

'I hope the police start to pay more attention to the community.'

The 15-year-old girl spoke to KABC-TV about the horrible ordeal that was also captured on surveillance video from Roxi's Store.

The video shows a driver allegedly stalking the girl from a white or silver SUV. The man jumps out of the car and grabs her, trying to drag the girl into the car. Police said he was armed at the time.

The girl said that she struck the man with her phone and was able to break his grip so that she could run away. Another video showed her emotionally distraught at a nearby store.

The victim's mother told KABC that her daughter was treated for an injury caused by the man allegedly grabbing her neck. She said the girl was also emotionally traumatized by the incident.

Neither the mother nor the victim wanted to be publicly identified.

Residents from the neighborhood said that they were on edge after hearing the news.

"I hope the police start to pay more attention to the community," said a shop owner.

KABC published videos from both surveillance cameras on its YouTube account here.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!