Chilling video shows moment California man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old in front of dad, abduction thwarted by good Samaritans

Gripping video shows the hair-raising moment when a California man attempts to kidnap an 8-year-old boy right in front of his father. Thankfully, good Samaritans step in to thwart the heinous abduction attempt.

Adrian Villanueva was with his family enjoying dinner on Wednesday night in Ocean Beach, California. Suddenly, a man came up behind Villanueva's 8-year-old son and seemingly appeared to attempt to abduct the boy right in front of the concerned father. The boy had been playing on the sidewalk when the man allegedly attempted to kidnap the boy.

Chilling video shows Villanueva jumping into action to stop the apparent child predator from kidnapping his young son.

The alleged kidnapper reportedly told Villanueva, "This my son, this is my son."

Villanueva told KMFB-TV, "I pushed him. I said, 'No, he is not your son,' and then I tried to get him out. And that’s when he grabbed my kid, and he started running away through the street."

Good Samaritans and security guards from nearby bars helped thwart the kidnapping attempt and restrained the suspect. The man was held until police arrived to arrest the suspect.

Villanueva expressed that he initially sympathized with the suspect and didn't want to press charges.

The suspect was allegedly crying and repeatedly saying, "I miss my family."

Villanueva said, "Because my human side said this guy, he was missing his child."

However, Villanueva reconsidered after thinking about the potential for more crimes against children.

"Today was my kid, tomorrow can be someone else kid. So that’s why I'm pressing the charges," said Villanueva.

The San Diego Police Department said Christopher Higginbotham, 38, was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery.

Villanueva's son is traumatized over the kidnapping attempt, telling his father he never wants to go back to the area where he was almost abducted.

The boy said there are "bad people on the streets" and begged his father to never take him back to the area.

However, Villanueva is a part owner of a deli in the area that opened a week ago.

Villanueva noted, "He was crying. And then I feel so bad for him. I feel so bad. I feel terrified when I saw somebody taking my kid."

Citing jail records, KMFB-TV reported that Higginbotham is a wanted fugitive with a "history of felony convictions involving assault with a deadly weapon."

Stranger grabs 8-year-old child in Ocean Beach leaving him traumatized www.youtube.com

