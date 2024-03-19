Councilman resigns over video showing him and his boyfriend urinating on door of gay bar in California

A member of a city council in California resigned his post after a video showed him and his boyfriend urinating on the door of a gay bar and getting into an altercation with a worker.

Jeremy Lucido, the manager of the Precinct bar on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, told KABC-TV that he didn't know the man he confronted was an elected official when he posted video on the bar's Instagram account to shame him.

Some of the commenters identified the man as Chris Kilpatrick of the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

"The comments just grew very fast with different stories, other parties and party hosts, and bar managers, like 'oh yeah, we know them'," Lucido added.

Lucido said that he confronted the two men after he noticed that they had brought their cocktails outside of the bar after it closed on March 9.

"I was walking to my car on the sidewalk, noticed two guys, drunk with their full cocktails," Lucido explained. "I recognized the glasses from our bar so I knew they (had been) inside. I told them, 'Whatsup! You can't have your drinks out here,' and I went to grab one of the cups and the tall dude pushed just me and I flew back."

Kilpatrick initially defended his actions through a statement by his attorney that claimed the worker didn't identify himself as an employee of the bar and that Kilpatrick had feared being the victim of anti-gay bashing. The attorney also pointed out that public urination was not a criminal offense in Los Angeles.

A statement from the city council made it clear that the accused behavior was not fitting for any member.

"The Crescenta Valley Town Council is aware of the social media posts concerning allegations about the conduct of a member and is actively gathering the facts surrounding the incidents," the statement read. "If the incidents are found to be true, such conduct is not fitting for a member of our Council."

Harry Leon, the president of the town council, said that he had scheduled a special session in order to address the issue but that Kilpatrick offered his resignation before they could meet. The rest of the council accepted the resignation.

"While we do not condone any of the behavior we observed on social media, we appreciate his 3 years of commitment and dedication to the community while serving on the council," said Leon.

KTLA-TV reported that the case is still under investigation.

Here's more about his resignation:

