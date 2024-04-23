'That's my only option': Kirsten Dunst declares she will vote for Joe Biden, claims 'Civil War' movie is not about Trump

Actress Kirsten Dunst said that voting for President Biden in the 2024 presidential election is her only option, while noting that she didn't believe her latest movie was meant to parody the presidency of Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old actress, best known for roles in the cheerleading hit "Bring It On" and Marvel's Spider-Man movies of the early 2000s, was interviewed about her latest film, "Civil War," and whether or not it is meant to be a statement about President Trump.

The film's presidential character, as Variety described, is a narcissistic authoritarian and is played by noted activist actor Nick Offerman. The actor has vehemently defended his gay love story in the series "The Last of Us" (which also stars a "nonbinary" actor), lashing out at critics and fans of the series' derivative as "homophobic."

However, Dunst stated that the idea that Offerman's character was meant to be Trump felt "fictitious" and wasn't meant to evoke such a comparison from the audience.

"I don't want to compare because that's the antithesis of the film. It's just a fascist president. But I didn't think about Nick's character being any certain political figure. I just thought this is this president, in this world, who will not abide by the Constitution and democracy."

Offerman himself told Deadline at the film's premiere that the depiction wasn't meant to be Trump.

"Honestly, no," he said. "When you see the movie, it's so unattached to anything in modern politics, not only in our country but any country."

Dunst: 'Beto' and Bernie Fan

Dunst did not muddy the waters in terms of who she supports politically, plainly stating that she thought President Biden's re-election was the only choice.

"I'm gonna vote for Biden. That's my only option. Right?"

"It's just shocking that we're in this position again," she continued, reportedly expressing low levels of excitement for the race. "It's just money, money, money, money, money."

"Everything is broken. Everything needs to be fixed," she added, with her voice reportedly cracking with emotion.

Dunst admitted in her interview that she was a Robert "Beto" O'Rourke supporter and was disappointed by his loss in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. The fourth-generation Irish-American also lost a 2022 gubernatorial election in Texas to Greg Abbott.

Dunst also noted she had been a Bernie Sanders supporter in the past, as well.

"It’s wild that everything is currently 'broken' under a Biden presidency, yet her solution to fixing things is making sure he gets re-elected," pop culture writer Natasha Biase told Blaze News.

"Not only is she supporting him with her own vote, but also by endorsing him publicly. That’s some unfortunate cognitive dissonance right there!" Biase added.

The "Jumanji" actress also stated that she is unwilling to hide that she is a devout Christian.



"I did have both my children baptized because I love the tradition. I believe in God," she explained.

"Civil War" had a $25.5 million opening weekend and was released in around 4,000 theaters, per Box Office Mojo.

