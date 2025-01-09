Democrat mayor's tweet about Ted Cruz comes back to bite her after she is absent during wildfire disaster in Los Angeles

The Democratic mayor of Los Angeles is facing intense scrutiny after being absent from the city as a historic conflagration erupted on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades.

Mayor Karen Bass was on a previously scheduled trip to Ghana to attend the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama when officials announced that southern California would face "destructive and potentially life-threatening" winds.

Some on social media tossed a 2021 tweet from Bass back in her face to highlight her hypocrisy and incompetence. Bass had been among the voices calling for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to be tossed out of office after he took his family to Cancun during a severe winter storm.

"Ted Cruz fleeing Texas in the middle of a deadly crisis is part of a larger pattern of the GOP abandoning folks in crisis. We need to build a movement to kick them all out," she wrote.

Ironically, Bass is now facing the same calls to resign after residents discovered she was thousands of miles away while they suffered from the fires.

In one particularly damaging video, Bass refuses to answer any questions from an intrepid Sky News reporter who calls on her to respond to the outrage from her constituents.

“Have you absolutely nothing to say to the citizens today who are dealing with this disaster?” asked David Blevins.

She had no response.

So far, five people have died in the fires, and officials believe the death toll will be far higher. At least 130,000 people, including residents of Hollywood and Pasadena, are under evacuation order, and more than 2,000 structures have been destroyed.

Reports that some firefighters are finding empty fire hydrants while trying to save lives and homes has exacerbated the criticism against Bass and other local officials.

"You have to have water," said billionaire Rick Caruso, who ran against Bass for mayor, "and my understanding is the reservoir was not refilled in time and in a timely manner to keep the hydrants going. So that's a failure, whether on DWP's part or another city agency, but this is basic stuff."

He went on to say residents were paying the ultimate price for the lack of leadership and management from city officials.

