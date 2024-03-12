'This kind of hatred is violence': Lady Gaga appalled at backlash for photo with Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Day

Singer and actress Lady Gaga claimed that she was the target of violence after she received negative reactions online to photos with gender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was featured in a series of images and a video on the pseudo-holiday International Women's Day alongside Mulvaney, a man.

Mulvaney is of course infamous for his role in the Bud Light marketing fiasco that featured the activist in a bathtub with cans of the beer, which cost the brand billions of dollars in market share.

Of course, not only did the singer not see an issue with celebrating a man on a day meant for women, but she labeled any contentiousness from audiences as "hatred" and "violence."

"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," Germanotta wrote on her Instagram. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence. 'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred."



The singer then claimed that society had more work to do to support transgender people, claiming that they lead the way despite facing different types of "violence," such as "mental violence."

"It is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us. I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence."

Lady Gaga then seemed to imply that men who believe they are women are indeed women and should be celebrated as such.

"I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity," she continued.

"May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life — that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better," the artist concluded.

Of course, many women in the media were not happy about this.

"They always find a way to label truth as hatred. Lady Gaga chose to highlight a man on a day meant for women. That’s a fact. It’s not 'hatred,'" commentator Amala Ekpunobi remarked on X.

"Stating a biological fact is not hatred ma’am," said writer Natasha Biase.

Lady Gaga is set to appear in the upcoming film "Joker: Folie à Deux" and was recently revealed to have her own character set in the extremely popular video game Fortnite.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!