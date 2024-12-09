Lara Trump to step down from RNC post amid rumored Senate bid

Lara Trump announced that she will step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee amid a speculated Senate run in the state of Florida.

Lara was first elected to serve as RNC co-chair alongside Michael Whatley in March of this year, replacing former chair Ronna McDaniel. Lara is now reportedly eyeing the Florida Senate seat following President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state in the incoming administration.

Lara is among the potential candidates to replace Rubio, confirming to the Associated Press on Sunday that she would 'seriously consider' the Senate bid.

Since stepping into her role at the RNC, Lara set her sights on surpassing fundraising records, ramping up election integrity measures, and increasing turnout of low-propensity voters.

"We accomplished all three," Lara said in a Sunday post on X. "The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting."

This announcement came less than a month after Rubio's appointment sparked rumors about potential successors. Given Rubio's likely confirmation, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will have to appoint a successor who will serve in the Senate through 2026 before holding a special election to fill the seat through 2028.

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like," Lara said of the potential Senate appointment. "And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it."

Florida is now facing a total of three congressional vacancies. In addition to Rubio, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz and former Rep. Matt Gaetz were both tapped to serve in the upcoming administration. Gaetz, who was recruited for attorney general, resigned from the House after his nomination and later withdrew his bid altogether. Waltz was nominated to serve as national security adviser and has stated that he will resign on January 20, the day of Trump's inauguration.

