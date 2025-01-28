Law firm advises schools to 'destroy' student immigration records to thwart Trump's deportation efforts: Report

A New England law firm reportedly advised public schools to destroy student immigration records to block President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts, according to an email obtained by the Maine Wire.



A January 21 email from Drummond Woodsum provided school officials with "legal guidance" on how to respond to the administration's immigration enforcement.

'This information ... should be destroyed.'

Drummond Woodsum, founded in 1965, has law offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Arizona.

The "Immigration Client Alert" from the law firm warned that the Trump administration might "repeal and/or disregard" a 2011 policy memorandum that directed federal immigration agents not to conduct enforcement activity at "sensitive locations," which includes schools. It further claimed that the administration indicated it would use school resource officers to aid its immigration enforcement efforts.

"In light of this, school officials should generate a plan for what to do if immigration officials seek to conduct activities at school, and provide appropriate training to those who may come into contact with the officials," the email read.

Drummond Woodsum's alert advised school officials to be mindful of the student information they keep on file in the event immigration officials request access to such information.

"One simple measure would be to limit the type of information that schools retain," the email stated. "Avoid asking about the citizenship or immigration status of students or their parents or guardians for any reason."

Drummond Woodsum noted that, in some circumstances, including "reporting on language instruction programs for English learners," schools collect immigration status information.

"However, this information should not be stored as part of a student's education record and should be destroyed as soon as it is no longer needed," the law firm wrote.

It explained that school officials cannot "physically interfere with or obstruct an immigration officer" but are "not required to assist with the apprehension of a person identified in an ICE administrative warrant."

The Trump administration's Department of Justice has pledged to crack down on local officials who attempt to hinder ICE agents from enforcing federal immigration laws.

In a DOJ memo released earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove wrote, "Federal law prohibits state and local actors from resisting, obstructing, and otherwise failing to comply with lawful immigration-related commands and requests."

"The U.S. Attorney's Offices and litigating components of the Department of Justice shall investigate incidents involving any such misconduct for potential prosecution, including for obstructing federal functions," he added.

Drummond Woodsum did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.