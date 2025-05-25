The EXPLOSION of myocarditis: Dr. Peter McCullough’s bombshell vaccine testimony

In a Senate hearing this week about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Peter McCullough detailed his experience as a cardiologist — and after the shots, it’s not a good one.

“The topic today is myocarditis or heart damage from the COVID-19 vaccines. I’m a cardiologist. I know the topic well. I’ve examined thousands of patients with this problem — thousands. Before the pandemic, I had two patients ever with this problem,” McCullough testified.

“There’s 1,065 papers in the peer-reviewed literature on COVID vaccine myocarditis, so let me summarize them for you,” McCullough continued. “The first author is Verma and colleagues. New England Journal of Medicine. Forty-two-year-old man comes into Washington University Hospital with vaccine myocarditis.”

“The infection is ruled out; it’s the vaccine. He’s in the hospital. This is one of the best hospitals in the United States. He died three days after taking Moderna. They can’t save him in the hospital,” he explains.

McCullough went on to tell of another, younger man who died within eight hours of being in the hospital after his COVID-19 shot.

“I can tell you, I’m a cardiologist — that doesn’t even happen with heart attacks. He dies within eight hours. I examined all of the slides,” he says, “It looked like somebody took a blowtorch to that heart, it was so completely fried with inflammation.”

“These cases, which were widely known at the time, should have gotten everyone’s attention. Everyone should have been laser-focused on this. We should never have someone die after taking a vaccine,” he added.

“Well, you’re not supposed to ask yourself, ‘What is going on?’” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“You’re not supposed to,” he adds.

