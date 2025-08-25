Democrats unleash wild Trump fantasies: Nazis, ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ and Russia

A highly dangerous strain of Trump derangement syndrome is spreading through the left like wildfire, with Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, former U.S. Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker among those exhibiting the most severe symptoms.

Crockett commented on the crime crackdown in D.C., calling it “dystopian.”

“It’s funny because I used to watch, like, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ and I can’t. Right? I never finished, and I can’t watch it because it is too close to reality. And so what we’re seeing is this militarization,” Crockett told Gavin Newsom on “This Is Gavin Newsom.”

And Gov. J.B. Pritzker is no better.

“I built a Holocaust museum. And one thing about that experience that I can tell you — and I worked with Holocaust survivors for more than a decade to build this museum — one thing I learned in the process of that is that it doesn’t take very long to tear apart a constitutional republic,” Pritzker explained on “Talking Feds with Harry Litman.”

“Indeed, the Nazis did it in 53 days. And our democracy is almost as fragile. And we’re seeing it right now,” he added.

“So, now we’re pre-Nazi Germany according to him. ... It’s ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ in Washington, D.C. It’s pre-Nazi Germany in Illinois. And here comes Stacey Abrams to help us with more,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“I want to tie this back to the abundance agenda and how you think about blue-state power. If it is true that he’s a grand ayatollah, that mystical power extends and can be, you know, he can anoint his, you know, his prophets,” Abrams said on “Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams.”

And that’s not all, as Susan Rice is still pushing the Trump-Russia angle on MSNBC.

“It’s been clearly and repeatedly established, including by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee led by Marco Rubio, that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by disinformation campaigns, by social media efforts, by all sorts of means short of manipulating the actual vote. And that’s just a fact,” Rice said.

“Now, obviously, Donald Trump doesn’t like that fact,” she added.

“I can’t,” Glenn comments. “How is this still happening with no pushback from, what was it, ABC or NBC? No pushback from NBC. None. Zero. All of the documentation has come out that shows she was part of the conspiracy. She was part of it. She was a ringleader in this.”

“There’s this little fantasy that the deep state has been pushing, and then there are the actual documents written to and by people like Susan Rice showing this was all made up,” he adds.

