Martin Sheen calls Trump the 'biggest nothing in the world' and tells him to 'start being human'

Actor Martin Sheen vehemently criticized President Donald Trump in an unhinged screed during a live taping of "The Best People" podcast with Nicolle Wallace.

The far-left actor also bashed the president's Cabinet before he said he wanted to give Trump some advice, and instead launched into his tirade.

"The big guy in the White House, if he would take some personal advice — you got to realize, sir, that you are the biggest nothing in the world. And sir, you stop there. You stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your nonhuman self," he said.

"Stop fussing with your hair, and don't worry about your tie. And stand up straight and speak clearly, not from your throat. Speak from your heart and start being human," he continued. "That's what you were made for, not golf. So there you are, Mr. President. With all due respect, sir."

He said he could imagine a meeting of Trump's cabinet members to have the smell of "ego and fear and false worship."

Sheen added, "There's no heroes in there. There's no music. There's no laughter. There's no self-effacement. There's no joy in that room."

The actor not only endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, but he turned up at a pro-Harris campaign event to sing "America the Beautiful" for the cameras.

Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

He was also among those arrested at a climate change protest organized by Jane Fonda on Capitol Hill in 2020.

"We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for, something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh," he said in his speech, "something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people to that place where the heart is without fear."

