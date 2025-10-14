CNN asks Trump if he would pardon Ghislaine Maxwell?!

After the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal, President Trump was thrown into the hot seat by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who asked the president whether or not he intended to pardon her himself.

“You know, I haven’t heard the name in so long. I can say this: that I’d have to take a look at it. I would have to take a look,” he responded, asking Collins, “Did they reject that?”

“She wanted to appeal her conviction. They said that they were not going to hear her appeal,” Collins answered.

“I see. Well, I’ll take a look at it. I will speak to the DOJ. I wouldn’t consider it or not consider it; I don’t know anything about it. I will speak to the DOJ,” he answered.

“I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, has asked me for a pardon,” he added.

“But she was convicted of child sex trafficking,” Collins interjected.

BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler isn't impressed by Collins' line of questioning.

“Kaitlan Collins was obviously trying to set President Trump up by asking whether he would pardon Ghislaine Maxwell because she wanted to be outraged by the idea that Trump would pardon Ghislaine Maxwell,” Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.”

“I don’t think he will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, but I think it was not a question that was asked in good faith by CNN. It was an attempt to trick Trump into appearing to go soft on Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein,” she continues.

“So CNN, as always, can be completely discounted,” she adds.

