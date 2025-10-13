Why Donald Trump SHOULD have won the Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump was snubbed from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize despite negotiating peace deals all over the world, and instead, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado won the prize for “her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“Hold on,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says. “It says here it was ‘her struggle to achieve' the 'transition from dictatorship to democracy.’ Did she actually pull any of that off? Because as far as I can tell, the country is still being ruled by a dictator and carries out a whole bunch of human rights abuses.”

“And on top of that, they also are still sending a bunch of drugs to our country to kill our citizens. So this woman is in a struggle session, has not been successful, and they’re like, ‘Well, she tried, but she tried really hard, guys. She gets a participation trophy,’” Gonzales continues.

“I mean, this is just laughable at this point. I don’t know why anyone would take this seriously at all,” she adds.

In an attempt to justify why Trump didn’t win, the Nobel chairman explained, “In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen any type of campaign media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace.”

“This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he continued.

“Oh, okay,” Gonzales comments. “Like good old Barack Hussein Obama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in, what was it, 2009? Less than nine months after taking office his first term. Like, dude had not done anything yet, but the Nobel committee said it awarded him the prize for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

“And by the way, Obama actually himself admitted that he did not even deserve it,” she says, noting that under Obama, America was led into two wars.

“How many wars is America in under President Trump?” She asks, adding, “Oh, zero.”

